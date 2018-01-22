Data services provider and marketing technology innovator Ampliz is all geared up for the launch of its reinvented cloud-based data search and hosting platform for businesses – AmplizDATA. The launch is slated for this Monday (22nd Jan, 2018).

Focusing on maximum search coverage, the platform enables both company-based and individual name-based data search modules. “It’s a DIY generation. Customers these days ask for help only when they need it. In most of our interactions with clients, we spend unnecessary amount of time and effort in discussing mundane numbers and complex information, while [we] miss out on connecting with our prospects, and empathize with their problems. We want to bypass these communication hassles and give more power to the user through the new platform. With AmplizDATA, you can amass a contact database customized to your request at the touch of a button – without human intervention,” said Tom Avery-AGM Sales during the platform’s pre-launch meet.

“AmplizDATA’s simple and intuitive interface helps buyers in gauging their data’s worth – all on their own. Pay for only what you need. The credit-based monthly subscription packages reduce data acquisition costs while substantially increase marketing ROI,” All users begin their journey with a free login and 10 credits which they can upgrade any time.

The Beta version of the product was released last month with an overwhelming response. One user, Deborah Connolly, commented on the product’s significance in the market, “Easy to use. It’s basically the e-Com for data acquisition. We would like to use it again once the full version is rolled out.”