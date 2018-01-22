American Asphalt Paving is pleased to announce the company is top-rated for meeting customers’ asphalt paving and excavating needs. The reliable company is known for its excellent work, superior customer service and affordable rates.

Serving New Hampshire and Massachusetts, the company is number one in the area for offering a wide array of residential and commercial services, including installing, resurfacing and sealcoating driveways and walkways, making asphalt repairs, installing parking lots for businesses, pavement striping and marking and more.

The family-owned and operated company owes much of its success and sterling reputation to its owner-supervisor business model, where the owner personally supervises every job to ensure each project meets American Asphalt Paving’s exceptionally high standards. The company has become synonymous with high-quality and dependability where a third of its revenue comes from repeat business and customer referrals.

The asphalt business also offers affordable rates and in addition to these already great prices, coupons are provided regularly, including $200 discounts given to the elderly, military and disabled customers to ensure they get the same great workmanship that fits into their budget.

The fully licensed and insured company provides its customers with an exclusive guarantee they will love the work its team of professionals completes. As part of this guarantee, the company accepts responsibility for its suppliers to guarantee only the best materials are used.

For more information about the business and its services, visit the website at American Asphalt Paving or call 1-603-232-0458.

