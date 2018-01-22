While Abayas continue to be at a top selling item of Islamic clothing company SHUKR predicts Abayas will continue to be a favored choice as the spring season approaches.

Launched in 2001, SHUKR was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims all over the world. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

Anas Sillwood, managing partner of SHUKR Islamic Clothing, says. “Every woman likes to look beautiful, and Muslim women are no exception. However, even when dressing up for special occasions, Muslim women like to look dignified and modest, as well as beautiful, in their clothing”

SHUKR abayas are unique because they offer a hybrid between traditional Islamic wear and modern western styles. The Islamic dresses incorporate simplicity, functionality and natural fabrics making them perfect for wear in any country and during any season. Spring and summer are especially busy times for Muslim women, as long dresses, abayas, maxi skirts and wide-legged pants are in season and are appropriate for the warm weather.

“SHUKR is inspired by the beauty of Islamic modesty, and we take pride in sharing that inspiration with Muslim women and the Muslim community around the world,” said Anas Sillwood. “Our goal is to provide solutions to some of the problems that sisters encounter when trying to dress in an Islamically appropriate yet western way,”

What Muslim women seem to love most about SHUKR abayas is that they are all designed with their needs in mind. Many dresses feature deep pockets with buttons or flaps making carrying phones, money, or anything else simple. Several SHUKR abayas are also nursing friendly, featuring zippers or buttons on the chest for an easier experience.

