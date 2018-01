Monochrome never goes out of style. Wrangler launches its Monochrome collection for the Fall Winter season. This unique collection from Wrangler takes a futuristic design approach and blends greys, whites and blacks to create an uber-modern look.

​​Wrangler’s Monochrome collection features a stylish selection of black and grey cast denim with hints of bright accents, coated finishes and faux leather details​.​