“PEOPLE WILL FORGET WHAT YOU SAID. PEOPLE WILL FORGET WHAT YOU DID. BUT THEY WILL NEVER FORGET HOW YOU MADE THEM FEEL.”- MAYA ANGELOU

Company culture is one of the most talked about topic in today’s startups. However, very few companies understand what organization’s culture is and how deep does it impact the company. There are even fewer companies that actually consciously work on creating the right culture and reap the benefits. These are the companies who have created the right Workplace Experience, an extension of organization culture, in its truest sense.

For WER17, startups of varied employee size and industries applied. The rankings have been cut across two categories: Small (20-100 employees) and Large (100+ employees) companies. The below list identifies the companies, in each category, that are leveraging the true power of Workplace Experience. Creating the right Workplace Experience involves strong intent from the founders and commitment of time and mind space. Kudos and big congratulations to all the Founders, HR Teams, and Employees of the winning companies.