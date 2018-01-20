Pheasant Energy is an oil and gas firm that offers expert valuation in the purchase and sale of mineral rights across the United States.

Market fluctuations make companies assess their assets by hiring experts from different subsets of the industry. Some market conditions provide more volatility than others. For example, investment bankers are quite reluctant in giving loans to start ups without being sure of the risks. There are complicated formulas that the experts can use to evaluate the risks of an investments, but even these are not close to certainty. A relatively predictable market is the mineral subset of the oil and gas industry. While minerals are the crown jewel in certain cases, often times the profit potential can be found in an earlier sale. With the vast size and number of active basins in the United States, a general dataset is virtually impossible without the right tools at your disposal. Pheasant Energy has the technology, connections, and experience to provide a true market value for your assets in any basin nationwide.

Pheasant Energy is a company that has a long experience in oil and gas selling and buying rights. With roots in the oil and gas business dating back more than 75 years, they have weathered the highs and lows of the industry. Pheasant Energy has a primary focus in producing and non-producing mineral rights, royalty interests, and overriding royalty interests. Pheasant also participates with non-operated working interests, leasehold interests, and through ground level joint venture operations. Many people receive mineral rights through inheritance or gifts and will bring those rights to Pheasant Energy. The goal is to make a seamless, timely transition from initial valuation through closing. In most cases, closing has occurred in less than 30 days. In the event that there is no interest, they will let you know and most importantly why it is not of interest.

If you are looking for buying or selling mineral rights in the United States, Pheasant Energy is the best choice.

Pheasant Energy is an upstream oil and gas company that focus on mineral and royalty acquisition in most basin across the United States.

