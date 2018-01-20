New Delhi, 19th January, 2018: Leisure Hotels, the largest Hotel Chain in Uttrakhand, has announced special ‘Spiritual Fixed Departure Packages For Chardham Pilgrimage 2018’.

This pilgrimage tour includes Kedarnath Darshan By Helipcopter, VIP visits to Shrines & Temples, WI-FI Services in Coach & Spiritual Audio/Video enabled Tempo Travellers.

While making the announcement, Vibhas Prasad, Director, Leisure Hotels said, “From conducting evening Artis, to arranging visits to exploring the local folk culture of the region we take that extra step in fixing the pilgrims complete itinerary to make evenings more fruitful”.

Chardham Yatra is one of the most sacred Hindu pilgrimages consisting of four shrines named as Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath & Badrinath. Leisure Hotels conceptualized the idea of premium pilgrimage journeys at the Chardham in 2003, and since then, has conducted a string of exotic spiritual yatras.

‘Leisure’ is the only hospitality giant in Uttrakhand which offers its own accommodation facility in all the four Dhams, namely Barkot at Yamunotri followed by Harsil & Maneri at Gangotri, Gomukh & Guptakashi at Kedarnath and Joshimath at Badrinath. These camp locations are well connected to shrines and as well as to the closest towns.

The 12 days of Chardham Yatra package begins from Delhi and will take pilgrims to holy shrines of various cities via Rishikesh, arranging sightseeing on the way, of beautiful destinations immersed in the mesmerizing beauty of nature and spiritual ambience of Himalayas covered in snow.

“We try to put our best foot forward in ensuring a memorable and gratifying Chardham experience and not just provide food and accommodation” further added Mr Prasad.

The Fixed Departure Premium Chardham Package this year starts from 25th April 2018 onwards at INR 59,999 per person with 18% Tax.

About Leisure Hotels

Leisure Hotels Limited is a major player in Uttarakhand’s hospitality sector. Its portfolio of hotels, resorts, luxury Villa’s & camps, incorporates beautiful properties in the state’s tourist & scenic destinations offering leisure, adventure & spiritual experiences. Since the time of the first venture at Nainital – The Naini Retreat in September 1989, the company has had the opportunity to serve the largest number of tourists in Uttarakhand at much sought after locations i.e. Nainital, Corbett National Park, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Ramgarh, Rajaji National Park etc.

The individual resorts & camps typically offer between twenty to fifty rooms, providing warm & personalized services. Leisure Hotels in its 20 years of operations has struck deep and meaningful relationships with many companies in managing & promoting their hotels in India & abroad, namely Claridges Hotels, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Taj Hotels & Resorts. For further details, please visit: http://www.leisurehotels.co.in/