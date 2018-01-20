The recently published report titled Global Precision Agriculture Market Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global Precision Agriculture Market considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The Global Precision Agriculture Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Precision Agriculture Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Precision Agriculture Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Precision Agriculture Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Click Here To Get Request Sample: http://globalqyresearch.com/download-sample/332899

Reasons to Buy this Report

The research report will enrich your decision-making capability by helping you to –

Design and improve your product development and sales strategies and enhancing your marketing activities

Develop business strategies by understanding the market dynamics and developments driving the Global Precision Agriculture Market

Develop market-entry strategies and effective ways to sustain competition

Create merger and acquisition opportunities by identifying the market players with the most innovative pipelines

Identify the regional market potential which would further help in designing regional market strategies

Understand the competitive scenario in the Global Precision Agriculture Market

Take more informed business decisions by relying on the insightful opinions from industry experts

Why Global QY Research ?

Technically acclaimed Analysts with complete industry knowhow

Robust research methodology followed by our publishers to arrive at market estimates

Focus on technology trends

Extensive repository of market research reports to meet our client’s needs

Based on extensive research, we provide clear view of real market scenario and help clients with making informed business decisions

Ask Query Here:Jay@globalqyresearch.com or Sales@globalqyresearch.com

Table of Contents

Global Precision Agriculture Market Research Report 2018

1 Precision Agriculture Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Precision Agriculture

1.2 Precision Agriculture Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Precision Agriculture Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Precision Agriculture Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Geographic Information System (GIS)

1.2.4 Telematics

1.2.5 Variable Rate Technology (VRT)

1.2.6 Global Positioning System (GPS)

1.2.7 Remote Sensing

1.3 Global Precision Agriculture Segment by Application

1.3.1 Precision Agriculture Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Farmland & Farms

1.3.3 Agricultural Cooperatives

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Precision Agriculture Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Precision Agriculture Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Precision Agriculture (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Precision Agriculture Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Precision Agriculture Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Precision Agriculture Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Precision Agriculture Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Precision Agriculture Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Precision Agriculture Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Precision Agriculture Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Precision Agriculture Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Precision Agriculture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Precision Agriculture Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Precision Agriculture Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Precision Agriculture Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Precision Agriculture Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Precision Agriculture Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Precision Agriculture Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Precision Agriculture Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Precision Agriculture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Precision Agriculture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Precision Agriculture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Precision Agriculture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Precision Agriculture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Precision Agriculture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Precision Agriculture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Precision Agriculture Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Precision Agriculture Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Precision Agriculture Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Precision Agriculture Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Precision Agriculture Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Precision Agriculture Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Precision Agriculture Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Precision Agriculture Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Precision Agriculture Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Precision Agriculture Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Precision Agriculture Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Precision Agriculture Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Precision Agriculture Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Precision Agriculture Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Precision Agriculture Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Precision Agriculture Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Precision Agriculture Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Ag Leader Technology

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Precision Agriculture Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Ag Leader Technology Precision Agriculture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 AGCO Corporation

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Precision Agriculture Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 AGCO Corporation Precision Agriculture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 John Deere

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Precision Agriculture Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 John Deere Precision Agriculture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Trimble

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Precision Agriculture Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Trimble Precision Agriculture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 CNH Industrial

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Precision Agriculture Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 CNH Industrial Precision Agriculture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Dickey-John Corporation

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Precision Agriculture Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Dickey-John Corporation Precision Agriculture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Raven Industries

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Precision Agriculture Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Raven Industries Precision Agriculture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 SST Development Group

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Precision Agriculture Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 SST Development Group Precision Agriculture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 TeeJet Technologies

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Precision Agriculture Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 TeeJet Technologies Precision Agriculture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Deere & Company

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Precision Agriculture Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Deere & Company Precision Agriculture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 CropMetrics

7.12 AgSense

7.13 CropX

7.14 Monsanto Company

7.15 AgJunction

7.16 DICKEY-John

7.17 AgSmarts

8 Precision Agriculture Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Precision Agriculture Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Precision Agriculture

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Precision Agriculture Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Precision Agriculture Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11.1 Technology Progress/Risk

11.1.1 Substitutes Threat

11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

12 Global Precision Agriculture Market Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1 Global Precision Agriculture Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.1 Global Precision Agriculture Capacity, Production and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.2 Global Precision Agriculture Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.3 Global Precision Agriculture Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2 Global Precision Agriculture Production, Consumption , Import and Export Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

12.2.1 North America Precision Agriculture Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Precision Agriculture Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.3 China Precision Agriculture Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.4 Japan Precision Agriculture Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.5 Southeast Asia Precision Agriculture Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.6 India Precision Agriculture Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.3 Global Precision Agriculture Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

12.4 Global Precision Agriculture Consumption Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

To Purchase this Premium Report: http://globalqyresearch.com/checkout-form/0/332899

About Us:

Global QYResearch is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Global QYResearch holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting best possible collection matching their needs.

Contact Us:

Unit1, 26 Cleveland Road, South Woodford, London, E182AN, United Kingdom

Contact: +44 20 3239 2407