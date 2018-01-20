The recently published report titled Global Corn Seeds Market Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global Corn Seeds Market considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The Global Corn Seeds Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Corn Seeds Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Corn Seeds Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Corn Seeds Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

Global Corn Seeds Market Research Report 2018

1 Corn Seeds Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Corn Seeds

1.2 Corn Seeds Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Corn Seeds Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Corn Seeds Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Dent Corn

1.2.4 Flint Corn

1.2.5 Popcorn

1.2.6 Sweet Corn

1.3 Global Corn Seeds Segment by Application

1.3.1 Corn Seeds Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Greenhouse

1.3.3 Field

1.4 Global Corn Seeds Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Corn Seeds Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Corn Seeds (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Corn Seeds Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Corn Seeds Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Corn Seeds Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Corn Seeds Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Corn Seeds Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Corn Seeds Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Corn Seeds Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Corn Seeds Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Corn Seeds Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Corn Seeds Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Corn Seeds Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Corn Seeds Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Corn Seeds Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Corn Seeds Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Corn Seeds Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Corn Seeds Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Corn Seeds Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Corn Seeds Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Corn Seeds Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Corn Seeds Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Corn Seeds Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Corn Seeds Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Corn Seeds Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Corn Seeds Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Corn Seeds Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Corn Seeds Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Corn Seeds Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Corn Seeds Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Corn Seeds Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Corn Seeds Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Corn Seeds Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Corn Seeds Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Corn Seeds Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Corn Seeds Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Corn Seeds Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Corn Seeds Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Corn Seeds Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Corn Seeds Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Corn Seeds Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Corn Seeds Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Dupont

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Corn Seeds Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Dupont Corn Seeds Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Syngenta

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Corn Seeds Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Syngenta Corn Seeds Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Monsanto

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Corn Seeds Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Monsanto Corn Seeds Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Bayer

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Corn Seeds Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Bayer Corn Seeds Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 KWS

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Corn Seeds Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 KWS Corn Seeds Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Corn Seeds Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Monsanto Corn Seeds Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Origin Agritech

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Corn Seeds Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Origin Agritech Corn Seeds Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 DLF

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Corn Seeds Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 DLF Corn Seeds Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Land O’Lakes

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Corn Seeds Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Land O’Lakes Corn Seeds Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Limagrain

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Corn Seeds Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Limagrain Corn Seeds Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Pacific Seeds

7.12 Zemun Polje

7.13 DeKalb Genetics

8 Corn Seeds Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Corn Seeds Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Corn Seeds

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Corn Seeds Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Corn Seeds Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11.1 Technology Progress/Risk

11.1.1 Substitutes Threat

11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

12 Global Corn Seeds Market Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1 Global Corn Seeds Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.1 Global Corn Seeds Capacity, Production and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.2 Global Corn Seeds Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.3 Global Corn Seeds Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2 Global Corn Seeds Production, Consumption , Import and Export Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

12.2.1 North America Corn Seeds Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Corn Seeds Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.3 China Corn Seeds Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.4 Japan Corn Seeds Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.5 Southeast Asia Corn Seeds Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.6 India Corn Seeds Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.3 Global Corn Seeds Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

12.4 Global Corn Seeds Consumption Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

