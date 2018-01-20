Retailers such as Marks & Spencer Hong Kong, Missguided and FatFace benefit from Eurostop/Diebold Nixdorf collaboration

London, UK, January 20, 2018 – Eurostop and Diebold Nixdorf is to work together to develop super connected solutions for the fashion and footwear retail sector. Initially the partnership will focus on the UK and Asian markets, with further expansion into new regions expected. As part of the agreement Eurostop retail management and EPOS software will be optimised to run on Diebold instore hardware which includes POS tills, self-service tills, and kiosks. Customers already benefitting from the joint solutions from Eurostop and Diebold Nixdorf include FatFace in the US, Marks & Spencer in Hong Kong and Missguided in the UK.

Nicolas Segons, Head of Western European Partners, Retail, Diebold Nixdorf commented; “Eurostop has a huge installed base in the fashion sector both in the UK and across Asia, and a deep industry knowledge. At Diebold Nixdorf we are keen to work with partners with this kind of third party expertise to extend our footprint into new sectors and we see Eurostop as a strategically important partner going forward.”

Phil Dawson, UK Channel Manager at Diebold Nixdorf added; “Together the Eurostop and Diebold Nixdorf range of connected retail solutions will harness the best in technology, enabling retailers in the future to benefit from Internet of Things, Kiosks, and Self Service, streamlining the purchasing journey and enhancing the overall customer experience. We are already seeing traction for this offering in the UK market.”

Deborah Loh, Marketing Manager at Eurostop said; “Diebold Nixdorf has an impressive array of flexible hardware solutions for the retail sector which when combined with our own software provides an end to end connected retail experience for consumers.”

Ms Loh continued; “Diebold Nixdorf are a strong global partner for Eurostop as we expand into new countries and regions around the world.”

Press Contact:

Andreina West

PR Artistry

Chiltern House 45 Station Road Henley-on-Thames OXON RG9 1AT

44 (0) 1491 845553

andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk