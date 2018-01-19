ZCorum, an industry leader in the deployment of managed diagnostics tools and software for broadband providers, today released 2018 technology predictions from Carlos Bustamante, VP of Strategic Technologies. Bustamante is a cable and broadband industry expert who has held various roles in the industry for 20 years, including in sales, engineering and business development.

According to Bustamante, his technology predictions are a natural outcome of his role at ZCorum and the business the company is in. “As broadband technology professionals we spend a lot of our time anticipating trends as well as challenges, and providing solutions to keep our industry current, secure and growing,” said Bustamante. “At ZCorum our focus is to find out what service providers need, what will matter the most, and what won’t matter. A big part of that is looking toward the future.”

Bustamante’s technology predictions for 2018 cover several fronts, including Net Neutrality and DOCSIS 3.1 deployments. “The FCC’s decision to pull back Net Neutrality rules put in place in 2015 obviously took place in a very political climate. That climate will be just as politically charged in 2018. While I expect there to be litigation to try to keep the rules in place, and even legislation introduced to adopt new rules, neither will likely succeed.”

Cable operators have been considering how they will upgrade their infrastructure to reach gigabit speeds for their subscribers. Bustamante believes there will be different strategies adopted based on the size of the operator. “Larger operators will continue to move forward in deploying DOCSIS 3.1, and falling CAPEX costs will help accelerate that. But, more and more Tier 2 and Tier 3 operators will look to Fiber as the way to go because of the high costs involved in upgrading their plant to DOCSIS 3.1.”

Other predictions made by Bustamante include what will happen with the Internet of Things (IoT), Over the Top TV (OTT), mobile broadband, and Community WiFI. The full set of 2018 predictions can be seen on ZCorum’s blog, The Business of Broadband

