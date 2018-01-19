“The Report 2017-2022 Wireless Power Charging Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

This report studies the Wireless Power Charging market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Wireless Power Charging market by product type and application/end industries.

The global Wireless Power Charging market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Wireless Power Charging.

United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of XX.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Wireless Power Charging in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The major players in global and United States Wireless Power Charging market, including

WiTricity Corporation

Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

Energizer Holdings, Inc

PowerbyProxi Ltd.

Powermat Technologies

Powercast Corporation

Chushan Technology

On the basis of product, the Wireless Power Charging market is primarily split into

RF

Resonant

Inductive

On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers

Consumer

Defense

Healthcare

Automotive

Industrial

Table of Contents

2017-2022 Wireless Power Charging Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

1 Methodology and Data Source

1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.2 Data Source

1.2.1 Secondary Sources

1.2.2 Primary Sources

1.3 Disclaimer

2 Wireless Power Charging Market Overview

2.1 Wireless Power Charging Product Overview

2.2 Wireless Power Charging Market Segment by Type

2.2.1 RF

2.2.2 Resonant

2.2.3 Inductive

2.3 Global Wireless Power Charging Product Segment by Type

2.3.1 Global Wireless Power Charging Sales (K Units) and Growth (%) by Type (2012, 2016 and 2022)

2.3.2 Global Wireless Power Charging Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Type (2012-2017)

2.3.3 Global Wireless Power Charging Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Type (2012-2017)

2.3.4 Global Wireless Power Charging Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2012-2017)

2.4 United States Wireless Power Charging Product Segment by Type

2.4.1 United States Wireless Power Charging Sales (K Units) and Growth by Type (2012, 2016 and 2022)

2.4.2 United States Wireless Power Charging Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.4.3 United States Wireless Power Charging Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.4.4 United States Wireless Power Charging Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2012-2017)

3 Wireless Power Charging Application/End Users

3.1 Wireless Power Charging Segment by Application/End Users

3.1.1 Consumer

3.1.2 Defense

3.1.3 Healthcare

3.1.4 Automotive

3.1.5 Industrial

3.2 Global Wireless Power Charging Product Segment by Application

3.2.1 Global Wireless Power Charging Sales (K Units) and CGAR (%) by Application (2012, 2016 and 2022)

3.2.2 Global Wireless Power Charging Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Application (2012-2017)

3.3 United States Wireless Power Charging Product Segment by Application

3.3.1 United States Wireless Power Charging Sales (K Units) and CGAR (%) by Application (2012, 2016 and 2022)

3.3.2 United States Wireless Power Charging Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Application (2012-2017)

4 Wireless Power Charging Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Wireless Power Charging Market Size and CAGR by Regions (2012, 2016 and 2022)

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.1.7 United States

4.2 Global Wireless Power Charging Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Wireless Power Charging Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017)

4.2.2 Global Wireless Power Charging Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017)

4.2.3 Global Wireless Power Charging Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017)

4.2.4 North America Wireless Power Charging Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017)

4.2.5 Europe Wireless Power Charging Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017)

4.2.6 Asia-Pacific Wireless Power Charging Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017)

4.2.7 South America Wireless Power Charging Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

4.2.8 Middle East and Africa Wireless Power Charging Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017)

4.2.9 United States Wireless Power Charging Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

