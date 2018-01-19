iSpiice is a volunteering organization located in Himachal Pradesh in India that focuses on giving Indian children the knowledge they need to live a fulfilling life full of opportunities. This is accomplished with the help of volunteers that will teach the children, carry out chores regarding the development of these remote cities in India and even assist in other tasks.

Varun Verma founded iSpiice in 2008 after seeing little progress being made to his hometown of Himachal Pradesh. He was determined to help his village by using all of the experiences and knowledge that he picked up working in larger Indian cities. iSpiice is the result of his hard work. By connecting with villagers in the area and vowing to boost the growth and development of his village, iSpiice attempts to offer unique opportunities to volunteers that want to have a hand at empowering a child’s life.

“A highlight during my stay, was the opportunity I had to work with the children in the slums. Each day they greeted us with warmth and an incredible desire to learn. The experiences iSpiice have given me will be one I will never forget” – Georgia Rodgers, Australia

Volunteers that sign up for iSpiice’s volunteer programs will work a standard Monday to Friday schedule for roughly five hours per day. Volunteers will stay at the iSpiice volunteer house which has plenty of modern amenities such as WiFi and an in-house cook. Volunteers will need to pay upfront for accommodation costs and travel, but every other basic amenity is free or cheap. Volunteers will also have a chance to explore India thanks to the weekend breaks. This time can be spent alone or with other residents of iSpiice’s communal living spaces.

“My experience with iSpiice changed my life. It opened my eyes and my heart to a world that was so similar to mine, yet so different” – Kristyn Brisnehan, USA

The main difference between iSpiice and other volunteer organisations that operate in India is the management. Because iSpiice is headed by an Indian citizen that has lived in those conditions and shares their values and views, it is much easier to connect with the local community in order to truly assist the people. iSpiice is a volunteer organisation that was designed for the Indian population and isn’t an overseas company attempting to cash-in on the good will and had work of iSpiice’s staff and volunteers.

If you would like to learn more regarding the volunteering opportunities that iSpiice have, please refer to the contact information below to get in touch. Additional information regarding immunizations and visa programs required are also available on the website.

Contact:

Varun Verma

Company: iSpiice Volunteering In India

Address: Ward No 6, Maszid Gali Main Bazar Palampur, Himachal Pradesh 176061, India

Phone: 00919805401998

Email: info@ispiice.com

Website: http://www.volunteerindiaispiice.com