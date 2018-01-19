VitrA, the leading bathroom solutions brand of Eczacıbaşı Building Products Division in Turkey introduces its high tech & trendy bathroom furniture- Metropole.

The new line of VitrA, is designed to add value to architecture. It is the natural allure of elegant simplicity. Prestigious Metropole series by the award winning design group NOA adds to its attraction with a new range of bathroom furniture.

High-tech and trendy, Metropole stands out for smart functionality in tastefully restrained forms. The series offers nearly endless possibilities for a restful and inspiring bathroom décor with an intelligent, innovative and timeless range.