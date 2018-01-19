Vidyamandir Classes, an exemplary name in IIT-JEE coaching organized seminars to share important tips and an ideal preparation schedule for the students to settle down their nerves for the board examinations commencing from March 5th onwards. These seminars were organized in all key centers of Vidyamandir Classes that include Noida, Ranchi, Dehradun, Lucknow and Chandigarh.

Talking about the seminar that took place in Noida, Mr. Saurabh Kumar, Director Academics of Vidyamandir Classes attempted to listen and address the students concerns for the class 10th boards, made compulsory from this year onwards, thus shifting the focus back on percentages from grades until last year.

Mr. Saurabh said, “Students should focus on covering the entire syllabus and giving multiple mock tests under strict exam conditions. Importance of pre -boards cannot be overlooked and a thorough analysis should be done. The biggest thing which students need to remember is how much is required to write in one mark question & how much to write in 5 mark question.”

He further added, “Keep your SST preparation handy and try to revise it 3-4 times before the exam. Make short notes or synopsis, formula list for Science and Math and keep revising it. Do not stress yourself thinking too much about the result and keep focus on right preparation & process instead. Eat lots of fruits and anti-oxidants so that anxiety does not come in mind.”

This seminar was organized to boost the morale of students as well as remove anxiety and stress associated with exams. It was followed by a question and answer session, which the students and parents actively participated.