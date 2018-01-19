Top Flite Financial, Inc. helps struggling homeowners in St. Louis save money on mortgages with its HARP loan program.

[SAINT LOUIS, 01/19/2018] — Top Flite Financial, Inc. offers Home Affordable Refinance Program (HARP) assistance to struggling St. Louis homeowners. Through its services, clients can refinance their mortgages and ease their financial burden. Top Flite Financial, Inc. also helps determine the eligible borrowers, which reached thousands last June.

Eligible Borrowers for HARP

Last November, Mortgage Professional America, an online mortgage publication, reported that more than 118,000 individuals were eligible for a HARP. The program is designed for homeowners who cannot refinance their mortgages because they have limited, negative, or no equity in their homes.

Established in 2009, HARP allows homeowners to refinance their mortgages despite low equity. This includes getting a lower rate or more favorable terms. This way, homeowners can save thousands of dollars.

These borrowers meet the basic requirements to qualify for HARP, as well as have a remaining balance of at least $50,000 and loan term of more than 10 years.

HARP Loans from Top Flite Financial, Inc.

Top Flite Financial, Inc. helps eligible borrowers obtain a HARP Loan. Through its program, underwater or near-underwater homeowners can get a new mortgage with a lower rate or more flexible terms.

To ease the process further, Top Flite Financial, Inc. offers its free HARP Loan qualifier. Its lending specialists, however, still review each case and check if the client’s mortgage qualifies for a HARP refinance.

Once a client qualifies, the company’s experts explain the difference between HARP loan options and compare mortgage interest rates and terms. This way, they assist clients in choosing the right offer for their property.

Through its HARP loans, Top Flite Financial, Inc. helps homeowners secure their homes and finances.

About the Company

Top Flite Financial, Inc. is a Fannie Mae Direct mortgage lender in Michigan. Established by Timothy and Tracy Baise in 2002, it upholds integrity, ethics, excellence, and dedication in its services. It also forges lifetime relationships with clients through trusted financial advice.

