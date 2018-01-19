In recent decades, a variety of techniques and methods have become available in various parts of the world for a partial or total removal of tattoos in adults. A growing number of young populations, especially in several developed and developing countries, desire to get their tattoo removed. This is motivated by a variety of social or psychological reasons, including getting the existing tattoo replaced with a new one. The rising number of safe and faster treatments that also enable the removal of different pigment colors for all skin types is a key trend accentuating the market. The advent of tattoo removal devices that are largely considered non-invasive and with minimal side-effects bodes well for the growth of the market. Constant advancements in tattoo removal technologies, notably in laser devices, coupled with careful considerations of various post-treatment risks and complications in patients, result in improving the success rate of the treatment sessions.

The tattoo removal devices market is predicted to rise from a valuation of US$232.4 Mn in 2017 to reach US$ 321.9 Mn by 2022 end. The market is forecast to rise at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2022.

An in-depth insight into some of the key factors and trends impacting the growth of the market is offered here:

The rising demand for safe treatment devices and non-invasive techniques for the removal of tattoo among populations in various regions is a key factor driving the market. The need for effective tattoo removal technologies that help in the removal of multiple ink colors without harming the surrounding skin is a key factor stoking the demand for tattoo removal devices. The growing need for robust tattoo removal technologies that cause less patient discomfort among adult populations is catalyzing the growth of the market. The advent of multicolor tattoo removal devices that cater to most popular ink colors and enable faster treatment and in less number of sessions is a crucial factor expected to accentuate the market in various developing and developed regions.

In a number of emerging economies, the rising affordability of advanced tattoo removal treatments among populations is a prominent factor fueling the growth of the market. This is attributed mainly to the rising percentage of insurance coverage.

A number or risks associated with tattoo treatment sessions such as blisters, scarring, and discoloration is a key factor constraining their demand to an extent. However, the rising prominence of laser treatment technologies that aims for a favorable outcome in patients is a key factor expected to fuel the growth of the tattoo removal devices market. Furthermore, the development of next-generation tattoo removal laser devices that aim for the removal of the entire color spectrum of tattoo inks and possess the capability of optimal energy output is a significant factor expected to unlock exciting opportunities for market players.

Of all types of tattoo removal devices, the use of laser-based devices is by far the most common. The prevalent demand for these tattoo removal devices is attributed to their wider applicability in the removal a range of ink pigments and a marked suitability for all skin types. The market for laser-based tattoo removal devices is projected to be worth US$194.6 Mn by 2022 end.

Regionally, North America dominates the market and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The dominance of the regional market is mainly attributed to a wide demand for various types of tattoo removal devices among adults and teenagers in various countries.

Competitive Dynamics

Several players are focused on launching devices that can remove tattoo pigments for a broad range of skin types in less number of treatment sessions, causing less post-treatment complications and risks. Some of the prominent players operating in the tattoo removal devices market are Alma Lasers, Ltd., Fotona d.d., Sciton, Inc., EL.En. S.p.A., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Solta Medical Inc., Lumenis Ltd., and Cynosure, Inc.

