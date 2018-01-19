‘T-cell immunotherapy market is likely to be propelled by increasing incidences of cancer, technological advancements and strong pipeline of products’, says RNCOS.

Cancer is a class of disease which is classified by an uncontrolled cell growth. The limitations and adverse effects associated with conventional therapies have created a need for the treatment of cancer with therapies having lesser side effects and better efficacy. One such novel therapy is T-cell immunotherapy which has shown great promise in the treatment of cancer even in the advanced stages.

According to report on “Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market for Cancer & Pipeline Analysis”, T-cell immunotherapy is a rapidly expanding field of oncology. The market for this therapy is likely to grow rapidly during the forecast period of 2018-2022. This therapy is intended to overcome the challenge of getting the right type of T-cell to the target tumor. Numerous researches are being performed across the globe to explore the potential of T-cell immunotherapy for the treatment of different types of cancer.

The report provides an in-depth study on the current state of the T-Cell Immunotherapy industry. Recently, the USFDA approved two T-cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The approved therapies belong to the class of CAR T-cell immunotherapies. CAR T-cell therapies are the most researched type of therapy as they have shown exceptional results during clinical trials. The market for such T-cell immunotherapies is forecasted to grow at an exponential rate owing to the high venture capitalist investments and increasing research related activities in this field.

Furthermore, the global and regional prevalence of major types of cancer for which T-cell immunotherapy is used has also been highlighted in the report. These cancers include leukemia, lymphoma, melanoma, ovarian cancer, and bladder cancer amongst others. This will help the companies to gain knowledge regarding the target population for various immunotherapies globally, and at regional level. Moreover, an extensive analysis of the pipeline of T-cell immunotherapies has been provided in the report.

The report also covers the key players of the global T-cell immunotherapy market. For every player, a brief business overview and key financials has been provided. The product portfolio, product pipeline and recent developments of each player have also been listed down. Overall, the research contains exhaustive information that will help clients in formulating market strategies and assessing opportunity areas in the global T-cell immunotherapy market.

