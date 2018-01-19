This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Smart textiles for wearable technology at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue US$ Mn from 2017 to 2023 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Smart textiles for wearable technology Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Smart textiles for wearable technology during the forecast period.

Infinium Global Research predict the smart technology market to grow at a CAGR more than 30% by 2023. Smart textiles include conductive materials such as silver, copper, nickel. The smart fibers are manufactured by using yarn with woven or knitted interactive materials, which can interact with the environment or the user. Such textiles are also referred to as e-textiles. Smart fabric is a traditional fabric with added interactive functionality such as power generation or storage, sensing, radio frequency functioning, human interface elements and/or assistive technology. Globally the smart textile for wearable technology market is growing at a rapid pace.

Market Insights

Currently, the global smart textiles for wearable technology market is expected to grow at rapid pace. The growth in this market can be acknowledged to the drivers such as growing wearable electronics market, growing popularity of smart gadgets with advanced features, and growing demand for low cost smart sensors. However, the growth in this market is expected to be restrained by high cost of production of smart textiles and compatibility issues. As per the study a majority of the revenue in the global smart textiles for wearable technology comes from its military and safety applications followed by home and architectural applications. Among the geographies Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the 2017 -2023.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/112

Segments Covered

We have highlighted future trends in the global smart textiles for wearable technology that will impact the demand during the period 2017 -2023. In addition, the smart textiles for wearable technology market is segmented by raw materials, by technologies, by functions and by applications.

Company profiles

Google Inc.

E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Co.

Milliken & Company

Intelligent Clothing Ltd.

Interactive Wear AG.

Ohmatex ApS

Outlast Technologies LLC

Texas Instruments Inc

Schoeller Technologies AG

Vista Medical Ltd.

Textronics, Inc

Gentherm Incorporated

Make an Enquiry @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/112

Key topics covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive summary

3. Global smart textiles for wearable technology market overview

4. IGR- Snapshots

5. Global smart textiles for wearable technology market raw material analysis

6. Global smart textiles for wearable technology market analysis, by Technologies 2017 – 2023

7. Global smart textiles for wearable technology market analysis, by function (USD million) 2017-2023

8. Global smart textiles for wearable technology market analysis, by Applications (USD million) 2017-2023

9. Global smart textiles for wearable technology market analysis, regional analysis (USD million) 2017-2023

10. Company profiles

Click to View Complete Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict_semiconductor/global_smart_textiles_for_wearable_technology_market