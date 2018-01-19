This research study analyzes the market for sludge dewatering equipment in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market has been segmented on the basis of technology, application, and geography. The regional segment has been further divided into four sub-segments that comprise 14 countries, which are the major players in the global sludge dewatering equipment market. For the research, 2014 has been taken as the base year, while all forecasts have been given for the period from 2015 to 2023.

Market data for all the segments has been provided at the regional as well as country-specific level from 2015 to 2023. The report provides a broad competitive analysis of companies engaged in the sludge dewatering equipment business. The report also includes the key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the global sludge dewatering equipment market. These market dynamics were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report with the help of supporting graphs and tables. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the global sludge dewatering equipment market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces model. This analysis helps in understanding the five major forces that affect the market structure and market profitability. The forces analyzed are bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition.

The high-level analysis in the report provides detailed insights into the sludge dewatering equipment business globally. There are currently numerous drivers of the market. Some of the most prominent drivers are increasing sludge generation and industrial demand. Market attractiveness analysis was carried out for the sludge dewatering equipment market on the basis of geography. Market attractiveness was estimated on the basis of common parameters that directly impact the sludge dewatering equipment market in different regions.

The sludge dewatering equipment market was segmented on the basis of technology (belt filter press, centrifuges, rotator disc press, and screw press) and by application (municipal sludge and industrial sludge). The sludge dewatering equipment market was analyzed across four geographies: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Regional data has been provided for each sub-segment of the sludge dewatering equipment market. Key players in the sludge dewatering equipment market include Alfa Laval Inc., Atara Equipment Ltd., Bilfinger Water Technologies GmbH, Dewaco Ltd., Era Hydro- Biotech Energy Pvt. Ltd., Flo Trend Systems, Inc., Fournier Industries Inc., Komline-Sanderson Engineering Corporation, Kontek Ecology Systems Inc., Palmetto Water Solutions, LLC., Therma-Flite, Inc., and Wright-Pierce. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial details, business strategies, and recent developments.

Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market: By Technology

Belt Filter Press

Centrifuges

Rotator Disc Press

Screw Press

Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market: By Application

Municipal Sludge

Industrial Sludge

Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market: By Region

North America

S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

K.

France

Germany

Italy

Portugal

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia

China

Japan

Singapore

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South Africa

Brazil

Others

