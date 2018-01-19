Simply Wellness looks after the health of Kingsway locals. It accommodates walk-in patients in a conveniently located clinic with modern facilities.

[VANCOUVER, 01/19/2018] — Some medical conditions occur unexpectedly. An individual may be the most vigilant person on the street, but could still get involved in an accident, for instance. Alternatively, an individual may fall asleep feeling alright and then wake up hours later feeling terrible.

Simply Wellness, a medical clinic in Kingsway, understands that certain conditions may come as an unwelcome surprise to people, so it provides walk-in clinic services. The team provides reliable assessment and treatment for a wide range of injuries and minor illnesses.

Access to Reliable Medical Professionals

Immediate response prevents a medical condition from worsening. As such, Simply Wellness’s medical team readily provides reliable services in a walk-in clinic.

Patients visit the clinic for treatment of injuries such as bruises, cuts, minor infections, skin irritation and sprains. The team treats these injuries efficiently, addressing them with sharpness and medical knowledge. The team also treats minor illnesses with the same efficiency as they would treat major injuries.

A Community-Focused Approach

Simply Wellness doesn’t stop at high-quality medical services. It wants to make assessment and treatment as fast and simple as possible for Kingsway locals. For this reason, it takes a community-focused approach to its medical walk-in clinic services.

The clinic, conveniently located in the middle of Vancouver, features modern facilities and multi-lingual practitioners. Patients, therefore, feel more comfortable when they visit for a walk-in visit. Appointments are also available.

About Simply Wellness

Simply Wellness is a medical, dental and walk-in clinic in Kingsway, Vancouver. It provides reliable medical and dental services to local residents of all ages.

The clinic wants to serve each patient better—better than other clients and better than it ever did. And because each patient is a unique case, it offers convenient appointments and knowledgeable assessments to figure out an effective solution for each one’s specific health condition.

Explore the available medical and dental services, today, at http://wellnessmadesimple.ca//.