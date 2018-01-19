Houston, Tx December 8, 2017: We are delighted to announce that one of our clients Seremedi has completed the Cedars-Sinai accelerator Powered by Techstars and will be piloting its software with the health system’s Mechanical Circulatory Support Program, one of the leading cardiac programs in the US delivering innovative technology solutions. Partnering with Microsoft, Seremedi will co-sell and co-market to over 500 hospitals across the US and with MedWell Solutions, they will co-sell into the company’s 40 hospitals network. The experienced team is dedicated to delivering care and safety for the patients on high-risk.

“I know how to build great teams from my experience at Microsoft and BMC Software and I’ve overseen billion-dollar deals for emerges and acquisitions in those companies. My team and colleagues at Seremedi are experienced and they know how to deliver scalable commercial software from their experience at Microsoft, Symantec, and SAP.”, said Kim Bond Evans, Co-founder & CEO of Seremedi.

About Cedars-Sinai

Cedars-Sinai is a leader in providing high-quality healthcare encompassing primary care, specialized medicine, and research. Since 1902, Cedars-Sinai has evolved to meet the needs of one of the most diverse regions in the nation, setting standards in quality and innovative patient care, research, teaching and community service. Today, Cedars-Sinai is known for its national leadership in transforming healthcare for the benefit of patients. Cedars-Sinai impacts the future of healthcare by developing new approaches to treatment and educating tomorrow’s health professionals. Additionally, Cedars-Sinai demonstrates a commitment to the community through programs that improve the health of its most vulnerable residents.

About Mobisoft Infotech

Mobisoft Infotech is a custom mobile app and product development company who provides integrated technology solutions for mobile, cloud, web and IoT to startups and enterprises globally. We have built 350+ technology solutions for our diversified client base comprising of 150+ global startups and businesses over a period of 8 years. For more details visit our healthcare solutions page.

About Seremedi:

Seremedi is a Houston-based digital health leader and a resident company of JLABS @ TMC. Seremedi’s CareScriptions integrated mobile patient healthcare platform helps medical professionals improve the perioperative care experience by connecting patients and care teams to deliver critical patient data in real-time, increasing visibility into patient recovery, and enabling the best recovery results while minimizing avoidable risks and costs.