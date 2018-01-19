Market Overview:

The demographic and economic changes such as rising urbanization, increasing per capita income, and need for convenience have been shaping the global savory snacks market. The developing countries seem to offer more opportunities for the market as compared to their developed counterparts. Earlier snacks were considered as stop-gap food between the meals for a change of taste and mood; however in the current scenario they are now being consumed among meals in several developed countries. The busy lifestyles are leading people to eat more of packaged food including snacks, bakery and confectionary products. People consume snacks while driving, watching movies, partying, web-surfing, and during the office break hours.

Major Key Players:

The leading market players in the global Savory Snacks market primarily include PepsiCo, Kraft Foods Group, Inc, ConAgra Foods, Inc, CALBEE, Inc, Diamond Foods, Inc, General Mills, Inc, Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG, Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World Group, Kellogg Company, Orkla ASA and others.

Study Objectives of Savory Snacks Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Savory Snacks Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To Analyse the Global Savory Snacks Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment by types and regions

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Savory Snacks Market

Key Findings: