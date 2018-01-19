TuneFab Software, the famous multimedia software developer, provides one of the most powerful DVD Ripper software for computer users to rip DVD to 300+ file formats. With up to 6X faster ripping speed, TuneFab DVD Ripper enables both Windows users and Mac users to convert the DVD movies to common MP4, AVI, MOV, WMV, MKV, MP3 formats and backup them to local folders easily and quickly.

TuneFab DVD Ripper has won the trust and favor of millions of users since it was first launched in January 15, 2018. This powerful and easy-to-use DVD Ripper allows users to easily and securely convert any DVD video or movie to 300+ file formats including MP3, MP4, AVI, MOV, and WMV, etc. It even can rip damaged DVD to other file formats.

Smith, one of the TuneFab DVD Ripper customers, says, “TuneFab DVD Ripper really does me a great favor. I just wondered how to collect the movies on my new-bought DVD to my computer and playback at any time. This program helps me solve the problem perfectly!”

Besides ripping DVD to 300+ file formats, TuneFab DVD Ripper has many other outstanding features to help in editing and managing converted DVD videos. It allows users to edit the DVD movie with some special effects such as the 3D Settings, Brightness, Saturation, etc. It even can merge several DVD videos into one.

This powerful DVD Ripper is pretty simple to use, it takes three simple steps to rip DVD to other file formats: 1. Run TuneFab DVD Ripper, select or load DVD; 2. Select desirable output format; 3. Click on “Convert” button to rip DVD to other file formats. It also allows users to preview the source and target file before ripping the DVD. Users can catch the video images and save them as BMP, JPEG to local folders.

TuneFab DVD Ripper is fully compatible with all popular operating systems like Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7, macOS 10.13 High Sierra, macOS 10.12 Sierra, OS X 10.11, 10.10, etc.

Download TuneFab DVD Ripper: http://www.tunefab.com/dvd-ripper/

About TuneFab:

TuneFab, through its experience and expertise in developing high-quality audio and video converting applications, is gaining more fans around the world. TuneFab has a professional software team and keeps developing better qualified and more user-friendly software to global customers. To learn more about TuneFab, please visit: http://www.tunefab.com/

