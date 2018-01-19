Market Overview:

The protein ingredients market is projected to reach 5,547.12 KT by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.87% from 2017, in terms of market volume. Europe and North America are the major consumers of protein ingredients with Asia Pacific emerging as growing consumers. Increase in demand in overall health and wellness products with protein rich foods and beverages is driving higher demand for protein ingredients market.

Whey and soy are currently the largest protein ingredients with more than 35% of the market. Protein sources like soybean, whey and casein are fast emerging as alternatives in protein ingredients market. Soybean and whey is projected to dominate the protein ingredient sources with more than 40% by 2022. Increase in food safety issues related to animal protein, consumers are likely to shift more towards plant proteins like soybean, pea and canola.

South America is a major exporter of soybean in the year 2017. Soy protein is emerging as a majorly consumed plant protein, especially for those who are sensitive to dairy or are looking for a vegetarian/vegan protein options. High protein content along with other nutrient benefits such as potassium, zinc, iron and essential amino acids for recovery is supporting soy protein market.

Ready to drink is projected to grow the most among various form of protein ingredients with projected CAGR of 5.18% for the forecasted period 2017-2022. Powder and ready to drink is projected to dominate the protein ingredient forms with more than 50% market share. Unique properties of protein powder which is more convenient than whole foods like meat, fish, eggs and dairy products with inclusion of variety of flavours and enhanced forms which enables it in acceptability by various industrial applications enables powder form the most popular forms of protein powders.

Functional foods and sports nutrition currently dominate the market and will continue to be the major end use markets for protein ingredients by 2022. Robust demand for protein rich foods and beverages along with specific requirements like weight management and control, muscle growth will drive higher demand for functional foods and sports nutrition with protein inclusions.

Major Key Players:

The leading market players in the Global Protein Ingredients Market primarily are Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (U.S.), Solae (U.S.), Shandong Yuwang Industrial Co., Ltd (China), Shandong Sinoglory Health Food Co., Ltd (China), Gushen Biological Technology Group Co., Ltd (China), Solbar (Israel) and Nutripea (Canada)

Key Findings: