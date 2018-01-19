Market Scenario:

Probiotic dietary supplements are functional products that contain live bacteria or yeasts which are considered good for health, especially the digestive system. The most common strains used in the probiotic dietary supplements are Lactobacillus, Streptococcus, Bifidobacterium, and Saccharomyces. Probiotic dietary supplements are becoming a popular product due to the associated health benefits. These supplements are commonly available in tablet, capsule, powder, and liquid forms.

Owing to the enormous health benefits associated with the probiotic dietary supplements, the market is growing at an exponential pace of development on the global stage. Additionally, health awareness and gut related disorders have prompted the growth of probiotic supplements in the daily diet of individuals. Moreover, the sector is driven in a major way by the demand directed from the supplements, in nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical sectors. Probiotics have emerged as a potential functional food & beverage.

Furthermore, convenient incorporation of probiotic micro-organism into dietary food and beverage products to gain various health benefits is also one of the main drivers in the development of probiotic dietary supplements market. The growth of the functional food & beverages and nutraceuticals market has also provided an impulse for the increased demand for probiotic dietary supplements. Health factors like maintenance of gut health, enhanced body metabolism can be effectively addressed by the inclusion of probiotics into the daily diet. These factors are considered to be the significant reasons for the increasing growth of the probiotic dietary supplements market during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the Global Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market: BioGaia AB (Sweden), Probi AB (Sweden), Winclove Probiotics BV (the Netherlands), Probiotical SpA (Italy), AB Biotics, SA (Spain), Protexin (U.K), Super Smart Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), Bifodan A/S (Denmark), Biocare Copenhagen ApS (Denmark), and Deerland Enzymes, Inc. (U.S.)

Key Findings:

Probiotic dietary supplements have massive opportunity in the functional food & beverage, and nutraceutical industry

Active participation of international authorities such as food and agriculture organization (FAO), and world health organization (WHO) in promoting probiotic dietary supplement products

Dec 2017, BIOHM Health, a microbiome and probiotic company has launched BIOHM children’s probiotic product.

Market Segments:

The global probiotic dietary supplements market is segmented into bacteria, form, and distribution channel.

On the basis of the bacteria, it is segmented Lactobacillus, Streptococcus, Bifidobacteriaum, and others. Among all, the Lactobacillus segment is dominating the market owing to the increased demand of Lactobacillus strain in the probiotic dietary supplement products.

On the basis of the form, it is segmented into tablet, capsule, powder, liquid, and others. The tablet form is dominating in this segment followed by the capsules owing to the dose accuracy. Also, tablets are handy, which is an added benefit over other formulations.

On the basis of the distribution channel, it is segmented into store based and non-store based. Among both, the store-based distribution channel is dominating the market based on the one-stop shopping experience.

Regional Analysis:

The global probiotic dietary supplements market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Europe is dominating the probiotic dietary supplements market followed by the Asia Pacific. Europe has been accounted for a higher consumption of dietary supplement products owing to increasing awareness about the benefits of consuming probiotic dietary supplements.

Additionally, increasing awareness of the healthy food and increasing disposable income of the consumers in the Asia Pacific region is driving the global probiotic dietary supplements market. Furthermore, increased demand for functional supplements in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industry is considered to be a key driver in this region.