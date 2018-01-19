This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Passive Optical Network at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue US$ Mn from 2017 to 2023 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Passive Optical Network Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Passive Optical Network during the forecast period.

Global passive optical network size is expected to exceed USD X.xx billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR between x % and x% over the period of 2017 – 2023. A passive optical network is a faster light based multipoint telecommunication network system that brings optical fiber cabling as well as signals to the end user. In passive optical network operation, there are no conversions such as electrical to optical and optical to electrical. PON comprises of one optical line termination (OLT) at the carrier’s premises and numerous optical network units (ONU) near the end users. PON is ecofriendly and provide better bandwidth compared to copper based networks. PON provide higher efficiency as well as security, and uses packets which are larger as well as variable. In passive optical network, a single fiber can support 16-128 end users. One fiber can handle both the upstream and downstream data traffic. PON is enabling telecom operators to provide fiber to the home, fiber to the building, fiber to the cabinet, fiber to the premises and fiber to the neighborhood, unlike fiber to the business alone in the past. BPON, EPON, GPON and WDM-PON are major passive optical network structures.

Market Insights

Fiber to the home application is gaining more demand from telecommunication operators and it is expected to drive the growth of the PON market. Increasing data traffic is necessitating upgradation in infrastructure for enabling higher capacities and it is driving the growth of the market. The growing demand for conservation of energy and presence of robust optical network setup are anticipated to enhance the growth of the global PON market. Growing investments in research & development and in physical infrastructure by both private entities and public entities to improve the broadband connectivity and efficiency drive the growth of the global passive optical network market. WDM segment has the largest market share among components due to the rising broadband traffic, growing demand for cloud services and increasing deployment of FTTH/FTTP. The technological upgradation of networks infrastructure by major telecom companies is anticipated to drive the growth of the global PON network market. Increasing demand for GPON equipment and EPON equipment to meet bandwidth requirements and data intensive services are anticipated to drive the growth of the global PON market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of passive optical network Market. The global passive optical network Market is segmented by structure, by component and by application. The global passive optical network market by structure covers ATM Based Passive Optical Network (APON), Broadband Passive Optical Network (BPON), Ethernet Passive Optical Network (EPON), Gigabyte Passive Optical Network (GPON), and Wavelength Division Multiplexing Passive Optical Network (WDM-PON) among others. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as Optical Line Terminal (OLT) and Optical Network Terminal (ONT). Based on application, the market is segmented as CATV MSO, DSLAM Aggregation, Fiber to the Building (FTTB), Fiber to the Cabinet (FTTC), Fiber to the Home (FTTH), Fiber to the Premises (FFTP), Fiber to the Neighborhood (FTTN) and Mobile Backhaul.

