The report on Ostomy Care Accessories Market by Infinium Global Research analyzes the Ostomy Care Accessories Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Ostomy Care Accessories Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global Ostomy Care Accessories Market.

An ostomy surgery is also referred to as bowel diversion surgery. Colostomy, ileostomy, and urostomy are the three types of ostomy surgeries. An ostomy is a surgically created artificial opening on the wall of abdomen to discharge the wastes from either the bowel or the urinary tract in the body. Colonal cancer, Crohn’s disease, diverticulosis, rectum cancer, trauma, malformations by birth, injury to small and large intestines, and other complicated medical conditions lead to need for ostomy for medical treatment and further recovery. For many of these conditions, the ostomy surgery is a permanent solution and it depends on the causes for surgery, while it is a temporary solution for other medical conditions. Ostomy is useful in even ulcerative colitis condition to remove liquid stool from the small intestine by attaching a rectal pouch. Adhesives, belts, cleanser, convex insert, cream, colostomy bags, deodorant, disposable bags, ileostomy bags, irrigation sets, one-piece bags, paste, powder, skin protection, skin barriers , two piece bags and urostomy bags are the major ostomy care accessories. Cleaning, drainage, lubrication, prevent odour, and sealing are some of the applications of the ostomy care accessories. To safely attach the ostomy pouch as well as wafer to the body with the enhancement of adhesion of pouching system, ostomy accessories such as adhesives, belts, and tapes are useful. Skin protection as well as skin barrier accessories are utilized for sticking wafer to the body properly and protect the areas around stoma sites underneath the wafer.



The global ostomy care market sized over USD 2.65 billion in 2016. The global ostomy care market is projected to reach USD X.xx billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between 5.0% and 5.5% from 2017 to 2023. The steady increase in ostomy surgeries among the older population is expected to drive the ostomy care accessories market. Occurrences of more gastrointestinal diseases globally are increasing the demand for better post-surgery healthcare facilities and it is expected to boost the growth of the global ostomy care accessories market. Owing to the increasing occurrence of bladder cancer, bowel cancer, as well as Chrohn’s disease among people, the instances of ostomy surgeries increased significantly and it is driving the ostomy care accessories market. Improving awareness among public about technological advancements and ostomy care accessories is expected to enhance the potential of the ostomy care accessories market during the forecast period.

