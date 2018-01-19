Sleeping aids are solutions in form of medicines and medical devices to individuals sleeping disorders. They are used to ensure proper monitoring, diagnosis and treatment for sleep disturbances and disorders. Symptoms of sleep disorders include daytime sleepiness, irregular breathing and abnormal sleeping behaviors and increasing movements during sleep. Sleep disorders has an adverse effect to human health in many ways. It may lead to accidents, low quality of life, low work productivity of an individual and stress and depression.

Moreover, it can lead to major chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, obesity and diabetes.

Increasing geriatric population, stressful working conditions, lack of quality sleep, inconsistent sleeping hours and change in lifestyles are major factors driving demand for sleep aids on a global level. Growing incidences of physical and psychiatric issues, medical disorders, environmental disturbances, usage of caffeine, tobacco and alcohol, are fueling market growth. Various sleep disorder awareness programs initiated by healthcare organizations, and emergence of advanced medications has further laid opportunities for growth of the global sleeping aids market.

However, certain side effects associated with sleeping aids such as headache, dry mouth, dizziness, constipation and stomach ache, and patent expiry of major sleep drug is also a critical factor that may hamper the market growth.

North America dominates the global sleeping aids market, owing to stressful modern lifestyle and work life coupled with increasing demand for sleeping pills and rising awareness by numerous health organizations. North America sleep aids market is followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific proves as untapped market for the global sleeping aids market attributed to rising incidences of sleep disorders as a result of busy, stressed lifestyle, growing demands for sleeping pills and medical devices in this region is set to bolster demand for sleeping aids.

Key players in the sleeping aids market are Merck & Co., Sanofi, Pfizer, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Care Fusion Corporation, SleepMed, Inc, Cadwell, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Natus Medical Incorporated, Compumedics Limited. and DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC.