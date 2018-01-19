Dialysis is a medical process of blood purification by removing wastes, toxins, and excess fluids from body. Dialysis does what an individual”s kidneys would do, especially for persons with chronic kidney disease, acute kidney injury or failure. There are two types of dialysis depending on the process of blood purification. End stage renal disease (ESRD) is the last stage of chronic kidney disease. When CKD, PKD or other kidney diseases develop into ESRD, dialysis or a kidney transplant is necessary to ensure the individual lives.

Symptoms include reduced urination, swelling on legs, ankles, and feet, uneasy shortened breaths, excessive drowsiness or fatigue, persistent nausea, confusion, pain or pressure in the chest, seizures, and coma. Causes of kidney failure include heavy blood loss, severe sepsis infection, sudden drop in blood flow to kidneys, injury, treatment or medication taken for type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure, dehydration, hearth diseases, scarring of liver or liver failure, severe allergic reaction, etc. These causes act as major drivers for growth of the global dialysis market.

In addition, increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, high prevalence of kidney infections, increasing disposable income and increasing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness created by healthcare organizations, advanced technological developments, and rising demand for home PD treatment are other factors fueling growth of the global dialysis market.

Growth of the market is hampered by factors such as poor reimbursement schemes and processes, high risks and complications associated with dialysis, high treatment costs and stringent regulations. However, impact of potential driving factors is expected to surpass effects of restraints owing to technological advancements leading to higher adoption rate and high potential untapped patient pools in markets in developing countries. This is expected to continue at a steady rate over the forecast period.

North America market accounted for major revenue share in the global dialysis market in 2016, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market owing to rising trend of medical tourism, rapid infrastructure development, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases in countries in the region.

Some key players include Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Baxter International, Inc., DaVita Inc., Nipro Corporation, B. Braun Avitum AG, Diaverum Deutschland GmbH., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., NxStage Medical, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, and Medicators, Inc.