Antennas are used for transmitting and receiving signals or for communication from devices. The most common type of antenna used for satellite communication is dish antenna. The dish has a paraboloidal or spherical reflector with an active element at its focus. When used for receiving, the dish collects radio-frequency (RF) from a distant source and focuses it at the active element; whereas for transmitting, the active element radiates RF that is modified by reflector to deliver it in a specific direction.

Increasing deployment of small satellites, development of phased array antenna, and increasing space exploration missions are major factors driving growth of the global satellite antenna market. In addition, increasing adoption of satellite systems in applications such as weather monitoring, telecommunication, TV broadcasting services, navigation, military etc. are further driving growth of the global satellite antenna market. Increasing demand for energy-efficient, lightweight, and advanced antennas which are cost-effective, reliable, and have enhanced life span are further propelling growth of the global market.

Major factors hampering growth of the global satellite antenna market are increasing space debris and government regulatory challenges. In addition, availability of radio spectrum and lack of qualified workforce is further hampering growth of the global satellite antenna market. However, increasing R&D and development of satellite network to provide internet access in remote areas, integration of satellite antennas in automobile, and high data rate communication are factors expected to present new opportunities during the forecast period.

The global satellite antenna market is segmented on the basis of antenna type, component, frequency band, platform, and region.

North America accounts for highest revenue share in the global satellite antenna market owing to high demand from NASA, the US department of Defense, and private sector. The market in North America accounts for XX.X% of the global revenue share. The market in Asia Pacific is expected witness highest growth and is projected to register a CAGR of X.X% during forecast period. This growth is attributed to increasing space exploration missions by space agencies such as Indian Space and Research Organization (ISRO) and China National Space Administration (CNSA) in Asia Pacific region.

Key players in the global satellite antenna market are General Dynamics Corporation, Airbus Defence and Space, Honeywell International, Cobham Plc, and MacDonald, and Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.