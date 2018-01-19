This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Mobile Wallet at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue US$ Mn from 2017 to 2023 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Mobile Wallet Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Mobile Wallet during the forecast period.

The report on global mobile wallet market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the global mobile wallet market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 32.0% and 32.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023. The global mobile wallet market was valued at approximately USD 594.00 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach approximately USD X.X billion by 2023

Segments Covered

The report on Global Mobile Wallet Market covers Segments such as Application, Mode of Payment and Stakeholders. The application segments include mobile commerce, mobile ticketing, mobile coupons, mobile transfer, and micropayments. On the basis of mode of payment, the global mobile wallet market is categorized into remote payment and NFC payment. The NFC Market is further sub-segmented into NFC handsets, NFC chips and tags, NFC readers, NFC Micro SD, and NFC SIM/UICC card. The global mobile wallet market stakeholders encompass mobile network operators (MNOs), handset manufacturers, OSS/BSS solution providers, software developers, content applications and aggregators, and other stakeholders.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/718

Companies Covered

American Express

Apple Inc.

AT&T INC.

Blackberry Ltd.

First Data Corporation

Google Inc.

Sprint Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

MasterCard Incorporated

Visa Inc.

Make an Enquiry @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/718

Key topics covered:

Preface Executive summary Global Mobile Wallet Market Overview Global Mobile Wallet Market Analysis by Application 2017 – 2023 Global Mobile Wallet Market Analysis, by Mode of Payment 2017 – 2023 Global Mobile Wallet Market Analysis, by Stakeholders 2017 – 2023 Global Mobile Wallet Market Analysis, by Region 2017 – 2023 Companies Covered

Click to View Complete Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict_semiconductor/global_mobile_wallet_market