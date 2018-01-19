This report analyzes and forecasts the market for **Food Encapsulation** (https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food_beverage/global_food_encapsulation_market) at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue [US$ Mn] from 2016 to 2022 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Food Encapsulation Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Food Encapsulation during the forecast period.

Food Encapsulation is an important tool for improving the delivery of bioactive molecules and living cells in food ingredients. Food encapsulation helps in increasing the shelf life, maintaining color, taste as flavor of processed foods. It is widely used in industries such as beer, beverages, confectionary, diary, meat, poultry, wine and others. Vitamins and additives have higher share in encapsulation market as they are widely consumed in functional foods. Among the major technologies available in the market, the physical process has experienced more demand in the recent past. In 2015, the size of the global food encapsulation market was over USD 29.00 billion. It is projected to reach USD XX.XX billion by 2022, growing with a CAGR of 6.x% from 2016 to 2022.

**Segments Covered:**

The report segments the global food encapsulation market by core phase, shell material and technology as well as region. Market segmentation based on core phase includes additives, enzymes, minerals, organic acids, prebiotics, probiotics, sweeteners, vitamins and others. On the basis of type of shell materials, the market is segmented into emulsifiers, lipids, polysaccharides, proteins as well as other shell materials. As per the technology used, the market is further segmented into chemical process, physical process and physical-chemical process.

**Companies Covered:**

Aveka Group

Balchem Corporation

Cargill Inc

Firmenich Inc

Friesland Campina Kievit,

Kerry Group,

Lycored Ltd.,

National Enzyme Company

Royal DSM

Symrise AG

**Key topics covered:**

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Food Encapsulation Market Overview

4. Global Food Encapsulation Market Analysis, by Core Phase (USD Million) 2015 – 2022

5. Global Food Encapsulation Market Analysis, by Shell Material (USD Million) 2015 – 2022

6. Global Food Encapsulation Market Analysis, by Technology (USD Million) 2015 – 2022

7. Global Food Encapsulation Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million) 2015 – 2022

8. Company Profiles

