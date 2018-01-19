This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Cloud Migration Services at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue [US$ Mn] from 2016 to 2022 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Cloud Migration Services Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Cloud Migration Services during the forecast period.

The global cloud migration services market is projected to reach USD 7.46 billion by the end of 2022, with a CAGR of 24.2% from 2016 to 2022. Cloud computing services offer organizations with features comprising of flexibility, increased collaboration, disaster recovery, security, reliability, manageability, and more. In line with these benefits organizations are increasingly adoption cloud based services including public, private, and hybrid cloud environments. As a result, of the adoption of cloud based services organizations need to move their infrastructure, application, and business processes to the cloud. This migration process consists of different complications including service interruptions, service delays, and more. To overcome these difficulties organizations adopt cloud migration services.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global cloud migration services market by application, by service type, by vertical and by region. The application includes project management, storage management and performance management. The service type includes application load and testing, application management and monitoring, cloud integration, disaster recovery, professional services and managed services. The vertical includes BFSI, consumer goods and retail, government and public sector, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunication and IT, travel and hospitality, and among others.

Key topics covered:

