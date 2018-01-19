The report on Brain Monitoring Market by Infinium Global Research analyzes the Brain Monitoring Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Brain Monitoring Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global Brain Monitoring Market.

The report on Global Brain Monitoring Market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the Global Brain Monitoring Market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 6.5% and 7.0 % over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023. The Global market size was USD 8.23 billion in 2015.

Market Insights:

The report identified that Global Brain Monitoring is driven by factors such as incidence and prevalence of neurological disorders are increased, technological advancements, rising awareness of neurodegenerative disorders and incidence of traumatic brain injuries are growing. While the restraining factors include unfavorable compensation policies and high cost of brain monitoring devices and procedure. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as expanding therapeutic applications of brain monitoring devices, increasing application in clinical trials and growing demand for noninvasive and minimally invasive devices.

Segments Covered

The report on Global Brain Monitoring Market covers the segments based on Product, Disease Type, and End User. The Productof Brain Monitoring includes Accessories and Devices. The Disease Type segment includes Parkinson’s disease, Traumatic Brain Injuries, Epilepsy, Headache Disorders, Stroke, Dementia, Sleep Disorders, Huntington’s disease and Other Diseases. On the basis of End User Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Neurology Centers, Ambulances, Clinics & Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End Users.

Company profiles

Key topics covered:

