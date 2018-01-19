The rise of the global lab informatics market is attributable to both, the increasing rate of diagnoses and soaring technological advancements that have introduced improved tools. Furthermore, the widening application of lab informatics solutions in industries such as the food and beverage, chemical, research and development, life sciences, and contract research is expected to have a positive impact on the global market. The phenomenal accuracy and efficiency of results offered by the systems available in the global lab informatics market are projected to benefit growth prospects in the coming years.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/lab-informatics-market.html

Transparency Market Research has compiled a thorough research report that discusses the global lab informatics market in complete detail. The research report highlights the market drivers, opportunities, threats, and weaknesses impacting the overall market. Furthermore, the document also includes SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis that gives a granular view of the ever-changing market dynamics. The publication is aimed at guiding its readers to formulate strategic, profitable, and well-informed decisions to further their businesses.

The global market offers products such as laboratory information management systems (LIMS), electronic lab notebooks (ELN), scientific data management systems, enterprise content management (ECM), and chromatography data systems. The report indicates that LIMS is expected to lead the global market in the coming years as the system truly offers a wide range of features such as sample lifecycle, reporting, security and system administration, stability study, instrument, schedule, and analytic workflow. These features have definitely brought in value to the product, which has translated into effective delivery of results.

Download Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=20249

Integration of IT in lab informatics has augmented the demand for cloud-based services in the global market over the past few years. The ease of real-time data entry and remote access have won cloud-based delivery mode a significant consumer base. It’s most likely that this segment will lead the global market leaving behind the on-premise delivery mode segment.

Currently, the global lab informatics market is divided into regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The report indicates that North America will dominate the global market in the coming years. The indomitable stance of this regional market will be due to the strong presence of the leading giants in North America, higher level of awareness about diseases and diagnosing them, and well-equipped end users for LIMS. It has been observed that increasing funding for research and development activities in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry of North America is also projected to boost the market in the coming years.

Currently, Asia Pacific is also presenting the lab informatics market with incredible growth opportunities. The region’s increasing need to improve its research and development facilities, emerging economies with flourishing industry, and several unmet medical needs are expected to favor Asia Pacific lab informatics market in the near future.

Pre-Book Full Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=20249<ype=S

Some of the leading players in the global lab informatics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., LabVantage Solutions, Inc., LabWare, Inc., LLC, Core Informatics, LabLynx, Inc., Abbott Informatics, PerkinElmer, Inc., ID Business Solutions Ltd., Waters Corporation, and Agilent Technologies, Inc. These players are fervently focused on advancing their research laboratories with the best of technical knowledge, IT integration, and affordable pricing to lure in larger consumer bases.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com