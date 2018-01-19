National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) is a constituent board of Quality Council of India, set up to establish and operate accreditation programme for healthcare organisations. the board is structured to cater to much desired needs of the consumers and to set benchmarks for progress of health industry.

Abishek K Ramesh, Executive Director, Kairali Ayurvedic Group, said in a statement “The NABH Accreditation will reinforce the Delhi Ayurveda Centre commitment towards quality service and practicing Ayurveda in its truest form. The Delhi Kairali Centre is now the First NABH Accredited Ayurveda Clinic in India and Internationally as well. It raises confidence in the services provided by the Kairali Ayurvedic Group”

The accreditation recognizes the contribution made by the Kairali Center in the Healthcare & Wellness sector in India. It implies that the center maintains the best practices for Ayurvedic treatments, highest degree of cleanliness, customer friendly approach, transparency and professionalism in its dealings with respect to the provided services and the projection of the same.

The Kairali Ayurvedic Group imparts authentic Ayurveda treatments based on the inherent ability of human body to rejuvenate, to heal and to restore its natural balance.

For the Kairali Ayurvedic Group, the Delhi Ayurveda Centre was the first one to be established in1989. And since then the demand for Kairali's Ayurvedic Treatments has led to the opening of 35 further Treatment Centres across the country.