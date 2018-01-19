Jagmohan Garg is a well known real estate tycoon who is acknowledged for his professional expertise and excellence in the realty sector. He is one of those men who took charge of revolutionizing real estate world by setting new standards and benchmarks for the industry.

At the age of 50, Jag Mohan Garg is an epitome of unprecedented fortitude and acumen.

Creating and resizing a newly set up business can prove to be extremely challenging, especially when an individual has to take care of everything on his own. Jag Mohan Garg is a self-made man who overcame many hurdles and hardships to arrive at this glorious stage in his life. He began the story as an amateur businessman and now he’s become a giant realty magnate. Mohan’s unconventional approach is what makes him stand apart from others. His strategies took him to the top of success. Over the years, he has never been afraid to take the course path and always believed there’s no short-cut to success.

Jagmohan Garg:

Jagmohan Garg strongly believes in ‘the customer’s best interest above all’ philosophy. He controls operations of various prominent organizations such as Tirupati Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd. (Radisson Blu Hotel Paschim Vihar) and Mera Baba Realty Associates Pvt. Ltd (D Mall Pitampura, D Mall Rohini).

Owing to his amazing foresight and ability to seek and develop strategic areas of growth, Mohan has engineered the construction and real estate sector. Jag Mohan Garg takes Corporate Social Responsibility very seriously. That’s why he has contributed funds for Ekal Vidyalaya (education of underprivileged children in remote villages), Shri Agrasen International Hospital and Maharaja Agrasen Hospital (Punjabi Bagh) in Delhi.

Mr. Jagmohan Garg is one of the concerned businessmen who actually care about housing needs of people. This explains why several of his projects are rated highly by the common mass. Making money is not his prime objective – bringing positive changes along with the sustainable development of the society are what this man cares about. After all, you impression in minds of people last longer than any size of wealth.