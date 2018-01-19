iNFOTYKE became the only web development company in India to be Silver Partner with lightspeed (POS) Inc. – Lightspeed is a point-of-sale and e-commerce software provider based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Lightspeed provides small and medium sized retail and restaurant businesses with point of sale solutions which serves 50,000 customers in 100+ countries and $15B+ annual transactions processed.

About iNFOTYKE

iNFOTYKE is the web development company serving since 8 years with 400+ customers worldwide. It has a well skilled technical staff which have experience in designing, developing and managing web presence based projects, both in India and abroad especially Canada, UK, Japan, Australia, USA and UAE. Apart from lightspeed eCom iNFOTYKE provides various other services which includes web development , search engine optimization and social media services

Lightspeed silver partners are amongst the most professional who can help to develop an online store just in a few days with the services as lightspeed ecommerce, lightspeed retail and lightspeed point-of-sale. With the help of Lightspeed iNFOTYKE can help you to achieve your Online Store eCommerce ambitions.

“We are intense about helping our client by creating an awesome business lead online through Lightspeed” said Rishabh Gupta, CEO iNFOTYKE.

