PRESS RELEASE

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has clarified that there is no error in the results of CA Final examination held in November 2017 declared yesterday (17.01.2018).

As per the procedure, the CA Final results including marks scored by the candidates in individual subjects were hosted on the ICAI websites (www.icai.nic.in; www.caresults.icai.org; www.icaiexam.icai.org) which is accessible to every student. The students are required to enter their roll number and student registration number / PIN to access their result. The Institute also clarified that the results hosted on the websites mentioned above are error free and correct. The Institute has also clarified that the student can access and print the mark sheets from these websites though formal mark sheets are sent separately.

ICAI Examination Department also sends a list of candidates who passed either group / both groups without marks of the individual candidates to its branches and the regional councils for their internal use. It is brought to notice that some mismatches had occurred in the file attached to the internal communication to the branches. The Department, realizing this mismatch, had immediately intimated the correct printing formats to branches and regional councils.

It was brought to our notice that this internal communication has been inadvertently shared outside which has created certain confusion in the student fraternity. In view of this, it is felt necessary to issue this clarification.

