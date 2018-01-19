DUI – driving under the influence is one of the most punishable crimes in the state of Florida. If you have been arrested on a DUI case, then you only have 10 days to request a hearing regarding the suspension of your license / driving privileges. An individual can be accused of DUI if he / she were driving with a BAC [Blood Alcohol Concentration] of .08 or greater. A DUI charged person can experience the financial trouble and damages in his / her reputation after arrested. If you’re in Okaloosa County and facing a DUI / DWI case, then the Okaloosa County DUI lawyers can help you and make sure that your reputation are being protected.

Penalties of DUI

In the State of Florida, every DUI convicted person will face strong penalties even a first time conviction. The following are the punishment for the DUI accused persons:

First Time DUI Offender

• Should face fines between $500 to $1,000 – with BAL of 0.15 or higher

• 50 hours of mandatory community service

• Up to 1 year of probation period

• Driver license suspension between 180 days and 1 year

• DUI school

• Florida license suspension for 6 months

Second Time DUI Offender

• Should face fines between $1000 – $2000 – with BAL of 0.15 or higher

• Should face up to 9 months of prison time

• Driver license suspension for at least of 5 years

• DUI school

• Florida license suspension for 1 year

Third Time DUI Offender

• Should face fines between $2000 to $5000 – with BAL of 0.15 or more

• Should face up to 1 year of prison time

• Driver license suspension for at least of 10 years

• DUI school

• Florida license suspension for 1 year

Okaloosa County DUI Lawyers

Experienced DUI lawyers understand about how much trouble you’re really in and they will handle your case to achieve the best results. DUI lawyers will use various criminal defense strategies like, challenge the legality of the traffic stop, challenge the validity of the field sobriety tests and question the accuracy of the breathalyzer test. Okaloosa County DUI lawyers are the Florida state bar certified legal professionals who can aggressively defend your rights and highly reduce your DUI penalties. For detailed information about DUI lawyers, visit https://knopeslawoffice.com/dui-lawyer/