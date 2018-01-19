Harbinger Systems, HR Tech builder of choice for many Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) in the US
and globally, recently became a member of HR Open Standards Consortium. As a member of HR Open Standards, Harbinger Systems aims to stay updated of the latest standards and also contribute in the development and upkeep.
Harbinger Systems is now a proud member of HR Open Standards Consortium
