The system which record and stores health information of patient and of general population in digital format is known as electronic health record system. Growing interest in the use of technology to enhance the tracking and quality of clinical information available for patient disaster settings support growth of the wireless electronic health record market. Medical first responders triage and treat victims throughout mass-casualty response. The first-tier system is a wireless handheld device with an electronic medical record (https://marketresearch.biz/report/wireless-electronic-records-market/) that allows these responders to triage and record physical examination findings and treatment. Furthermore, this system helps in maintaining historical data of the patient”s health parameter and assists physicians in taking informed and timely decisions regarding most suitable treatment for patients in case of emergency.

Rising demand for streamline electronic healthcare systems along with technological advancements are the key factors driving growth of global wireless electronic health records market. Increasing healthcare IT expenditure and government initiatives for approving the adoption and implementation of electronic health record system contributing towards growth of the wireless electronic records market. Furthermore, sharing the record among the physicians, hospitals and other institution has been very convenient through electronic health record, is another factor fueling growth of this market. Also, patient satisfaction and rising adoption of software solutions such as data mining, clinical decision support system and clinical trial management systems is further expected to drive demand for global wireless electronic health records market.

However, data privacy and security along with integration and interoperability issues related to electronic health records system, plus up-front installation fees can hamper growth of the global wireless electronic health records market during the forecast period. While, this system saved cost and the time in large scaled hospital, this expected to help in generating revenue for global electronic health records market.

The global wireless electronic health records market report has been segmented on the basis of technology, software, end user, and region. On the basis of region, the global wireless electronic health records market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America held the largest share in 2016 owing to the presence of healthcare IT infrastructure in the region. Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to increasing healthcare expenditure prompted by rising demand for improved healthcare infrastructure by the people.

Key players in the global wireless electronic health records market include Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solution, Inc., McKesson Corporation, MEDITECH, Epic System Corporation, NextGen Healthcare, CPSI, eClinicalWorks, GE Healthcare, and Greenway Health.