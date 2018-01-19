Testing environment as a service (TEaaS) is an on-demand cloud-based service to manage end-to-end software test environments. Test environments are created during the software testing process to enable software testers to use testing tools and executive testing processes successfully, and to develop high-quality software products, and applications. Firms are using cloud-based solutions for test environment management over on-premise software solutions. Cloud-based solutions are cost-effective, flexible, and scalable software testing solutions. IT provides flexibility in terms of usage of Test Environment as a Service, for software testers to perform software testing on newly built software products and applications.

The factors driving the growth of the global testing as a service market (https://marketresearch.biz/report/test-environment-as-a-service-market/) are, rise of as-a-service model for testing services such as software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), testing as a service (TaaS), and environment-as-a-service (EaaS) are gaining traction in the IT market, especially in cloud-based services.

However, cyber security concerns in cloud-based testing environment is a major factor hampering growth of the global test environment as a service market. Additionally, network and data isolation issues pertaining to the testing environment service is expected to hamper growth of the global test environment as a service market over the forecast period.

The global test environment as a service market has been segmented on the basis of area, and region. On the basis of area, the global test environment as a service is segmented into cloud computing, data center, enterprise application, and IT security. On the basis of region into, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The North America is the largest revenue contributing region in the global test environment as a service market and occupied around XX% of the total market share in 2016. The growth of this region comes from the increasing demand for cloud testing and automated software quality software as a service (SaaS) among organizations. Factors such as, growing requirement to manage the complex sourcing environments for software development projects will boost the implementation of global test environment as a service solution in the region over the next four years. The global test environment market in North America is followed by market in Europe, and Latin America respectively.

Key players in the global test environment as a service market includes, CSC, HCL, IBM, Infosys, WIPRO, Accenture, Atos, CA Technologies, Capgemini, Cognizant, HP, Infotree Solutions.