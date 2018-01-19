The Global Sterilization Equipment Market was worth USD 4.7 billion in 2016 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 8.6%, to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2021. Sterilization can be defined as the process which kills/removes/deactivates all forms of life and organisms like fungi, bacteria, viruses, prions, plasmodium etc. present in fluids, medications or biological culture media. Sterilization is a process which cannot be avoided since deadly diseases like hepatitis and HIV are threating the lives of many people. High levels of sterilization achieved by heat finds its application in sterilization food containers such as beer, milk and fruit juice bottles.

Sterilization is commonly achieved by using steam, dry heat, flaming, incineration and tyndallization. Sterilization by steam is achieved through heating of the target material by using injected steam until it reaches a particular time and temperature. Using dry heat is longer process than using steam, it kills the microorganisms through exposure to dry heat. Degree of sterilization that is achieved is proportional to the time of exposure to heat. Flaming is generally done in microbiology laboratories, in this process loops and straight wires are heated until they glow red. Incineration is a process in which organic material inside the waste is combusted. Tyndallization decreases the activity of sporulating bacteria by using a boiling method.

The Global Sterilization Equipment market is driven by factors such as increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure, growing demand for sterilized equipment, stringent regulations in using medical equipment growth in food and beverages industry, increasing number of pharmaceutical companies, rise of hospital acquired diseases and rising geriatric population among others. However, the market is constrained by high cost of sterilization equipment.

The Global Sterilization Equipment market is divided based on geography into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Europe. North America holds the largest market share in the world as a result of rising demand for sterilization technologies to decrease the incidence of hospital acquired infections and rising number of doctors. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region owing to huge growth in the number of hospitals, growing prevalence of infectious diseases and focus of government agencies to decrease the number of hospital acquired diseases.

Some of the major players in the market include STERIS Corporation (U.S.), Getinge Group (Sweden), Advanced Sterilization Products (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Belimed AG (Switzerland), Cantel Medical Corporation (U.S.), Anderson Products, Inc. (U.S.), Matachana Group (S.A.), MMM Group (Germany), and Sterigenics International, Inc. (U.S.).

