Outdoor Street lighting units used to illuminate a street or open areas via solar energy is termed as solar street light (SSL). Since their primary energy source is solar power, they operate in a stand-alone mode, therefore are not dependent on the general grid for any power requirements, whatsoever. Due to their dependency on sunlight, the lighting unit needs to be installed in a shadow-free area or a place where direct sunlight is available throughout the day to sufficiently charge the batteries for one working cycle.

The standalone Solar Photovoltaic Street Lighting System comprises of a re-chargeable lead acid battery for storage, PV (photovoltaic) modules for charging the battery, light source (Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFL) and Light Emitting Diodes (LED), suitable electronics for the operation of the tamp and safe charging and discharging of the battery and mechanical hardware for fixing these sub systems..

The report provides in-depth analysis and forecast of the Solar Street Lighting Market on the global as well as regional level. The report includes forecast for the period from 2017 to 2025 in terms of volume (Mn Units) and revenue (US$ Bn). Quantitative data has been derived through extensive secondary research of the global solar street lighting market. Secondary sources typically include company websites, relevant magazines, government documents, and press releases. The top-down approach has been adopted to derive the regional numbers from global revenue and volume figures. Furthermore, the bottom-up approach has been employed to derive data for various technology type and end-use sectors based on demand for solar street lighting in each geographical segment. A combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches helps in validation of the quantitative data of the market. The data was further validated with the help of primary research with industry experts to ensure accuracy of derived numbers.

Global Solar Street Lighting Market: Drivers and Restraints

Detailed analysis of various factors driving the global solar street lighting market has been included for astute decision making. Impact of these drivers during the forecast period has been included with data to substantiate research findings. Furthermore, factors restraining market growth have been included for better understanding of the market. Impact of these restraints has been analyzed over the forecast period. The report also comprises various opportunities available for market growth over the next eight years. Opportunities entail untapped or recently explored factors that are anticipated to drive the solar street lighting market during the forecast period.

The report includes value chain analysis to help understand the industry thoroughly. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various entities involved in the solar street lighting industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users. Porter’s Five Forces model has been included to determine the degree of competition in the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, market attractiveness analysis has been conducted to analyze application segments that are expected to be lucrative during the forecast period. This is based on various factors such as market size, growth rate, profitability, raw material procurement, and competition in each application segment.

Based on type, the solar street lighting market has been segmented into standalone and grid. Based on Lighting Source, the solar street lighting market has been segmented into LED and CLF. And based on Application, the solar street lighting market has been segmented into Residential, Commercial, and Industrial. The report comprises detailed analysis of all the segments in the regional and global markets and forecast based on current and future trends in the industry in terms of volume (Mn Units) and revenue (US$ Bn). In terms of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Demand for solar street lighting in each type, lighting source and application has been analyzed and forecast for a period of eight years.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The report also comprises profiles of leading companies in the solar street lighting market. These include Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Omega Solar, Bridgelux, Inc., Dragons Breath Solar, SOKOYO Solar Group, and Solektra International. Various attributes of these companies such as company overview, business strategies, and recent developments form the core of the company profiles section.

This report segments the global solar street lighting market as follows:

Solar Street Lighting Market: By Type

Standalone

On Grid



Solar Street Lighting Market: By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



Solar Street Lighting Market: By Lighting Source

Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFL)

Light Emitting Diode (LED)



Solar street lighting Market – Regional Analysis

North America

S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

K.

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Peru

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Kenya

Ghana

Nigeria

Uganda

South Africa

