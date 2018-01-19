The Russia Reciprocating Compressor Market report provides an analysis of the reciprocating compressor market in Russia for the period 2014 to 2024, wherein 2015 is the base year and 2016 to 2024 is the forecast period. Data for 2014 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the prevalent trends and technologies playing a major role in growth of the reciprocating compressor market over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during the said period.

Furthermore, analysis covering localization trends, investor support programs, laws and regulations has been added exclusively in the qualitative section of the report. The study provides a holistic perspective on market growth, throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), for the Russian market. The report provides cross-sectional analysis of the Russia reciprocating compressor market in terms of market estimates and forecasts for all the segments. This research report provides in-depth analysis of the Russia reciprocating compressor market on the basis of compressor type and end-use industries

Reciprocating compressor market in Russia is anticipated to expand at a significant pace, led by the presence of large number of oil reservoirs and refineries. Growth factors such as rise in oil prices and some key initiatives by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation and Association of Compressors have further supported the market growth of reciprocating compressors in Russia. The overall market is anticipated to reach US$ 352.6 Mn by 2024 expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2016 to 2024.

The Russia reciprocating compressor market on the basis of compressor types can be segmented into industrial process gas reciprocating compressor, liquefied natural gas (LNG) reciprocating compressor, and boil of gas (BOG) reciprocating compressor. Industrial process gas reciprocating compressor is further classified into API 618 compressor primarily used for downstream process and high-speed compressors used for upstream and midstream processes. The Russia reciprocating compressor market segmentation by end-use industry includes chemical industry, oil & gas industry, LNG industry, petrochemical industry and others. Oil & gas industry is further classified depending upon the operational activities covering upstream, downstream and midstream activities. LNG industry is further classified based on plant size into small and medium sized plants, and big and giant sized plants.

The report also includes competitive profiling of major players along with the value chain analysis for reciprocating compressors. Key business strategies adopted by leading players, their market positioning, and various recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This research report also provides market positioning analysis of major players in the Russia reciprocating compressors market based on their 2015 revenues. Some of the prominent players dominating the reciprocating compressors in the Russia include Atlas Copco AB, Kobelco Compressors Corporation, Dresser Rand Group Inc., Howden Group Ltd., and General Electric (Oil & Gas) Co. These players hold significant market share in the Russian reciprocating compressor market collectively holding approximately 40% of the market share in 2015. The other key players profiled in the research study include Leobersdorfer Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co.KG, Burckhardt Compression AG, Neuman & Esser Group, KwangShin Machinery Co. Ltd., BORSIG ZM Compression GmbH, Ariel Corporation, and SIAD Macchine Impianti S.p.A.

The Russia reciprocating compressor market is segmented as below:

Russia Reciprocating Compressor Market: By Type

Industrial Process Gas Reciprocating Compressor

API 618

High-speed Reciprocating Compressor

LNG Reciprocating Compressor

BOG Reciprocating Compressor

Russia Reciprocating Compressor Market: By End-use Industry

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

Petrochemical

LNG

Small and Medium sized Plants

Big & Giant Sized Plants

Others

