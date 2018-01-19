A new comprehensive report based on quick service restaurant IT titled “Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025” has recently been added to the database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the report, a value of US$18,664.0 mn is expected to be generated by the global quick service restaurant IT market by the end of 2025. The report further estimates that the global quick service restaurant IT market is projected to exhibit a 7.6% CAGR during the assessment period 2017 – 2025.

The report offers a detailed segmentation to help readers get complete insights on the key factors that are shaping the market. The report segments the market on the basis of component into hardware, software and service. The hardware segment is further sub-segmented into digital menu cards, digital sign age, drive thru terminals, hand held devices, kiosks and point of sales. Among these, point of sales sub segment is likely to register the maximum growth over the forecast period. On a whole, the hardware segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2025. The software segment of the report, has been sub-segmented into inventory management, data analytics, restaurant operation, labor management, support operation, reconciliation, front of house and franchise management. Among these, the adoption of front of house is projected to be the largest and is expected to remain so during the forecast period.

North America is expected to be the largest market for quick service restaurants IT market. The market in North America is led by the US. In Addition to North America, Asia pacific is another key region for the quick service restaurants IT market. The growth of the market in Asia pacific is driven by strong adoption in China and India.

The companies are profiled in terms of company overview, company financials, company details and description (HQ, foundation year, revenue and employee strength), business overview, recent developments and strategic overview. Some of the major companies profiled are Abcom Pty Ltd., Cognizant, GoFrugal Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Imagine! Print Solutions, Microsoft Corporation, NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Revel Systems, Inc., Verifone Systems, Inc. CAKE CORPORATION, Delphi Display Systems Inc., HM Electronics, Inc., LG Display Co. Ltd., NCR Corporation, Oracle Corporation, PAR Technology Corporation and Restaurant Service Solutions.

