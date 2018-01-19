This report on the Poultry Pharmaceuticals Market studies the current as well as future prospects of the market globally. The stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, providing services of poultry pharmaceuticals such as drugs, vaccines, and feed additive medication, as well as new entrants planning to enter this market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global poultry pharmaceuticals market with respect to the leading market segments based on major pharmaceutical products, animal types, and geographies.

The poultry pharmaceuticals market has been studied based on major product segments and their regional as well as national markets. Based on product type, the global market has been categorized into three major segments: drugs, vaccines, and feed additive medication. Based on animal type, the global market has been categorized into five major segments: chicken, turkey, duck, goose, and others (emus, etc.). The market for these segments has been extensively analyzed based on their utility, sales, and geographic presence. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period from 2014 to 2024 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2016 to 2024 are provided for all segments, considering 2015 as the base year.

The market overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the poultry pharmaceuticals market and could influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the market overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different geographies. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global market.

Geographically, the poultry pharmaceuticals market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Each regional market for poultry pharmaceuticals has been further categorized into major national markets such as the U.S, Canada, Germany, the U.K., India, China, and Brazil. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period from 2014 to 2024 along with CAGR % from 2016 to 2024 are provided for all the regions and nations considering 2015 as the base year.

The report also profiles key players operating in the poultry pharmaceuticals market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Bayer AG, Bimeda, Ceva Sante Animale, Elanco Animal Health (Eli Lilly and Company), Merck Animal Health, Merial Animal Health (Sanofi), Virbac, and Zoetis, Inc.

The global poultry pharmaceuticals market has been segmented as given below:

Global Poultry Pharmaceuticals Market, by Product Type

Drugs

VETRIMOXIN

Other Drug Products

Vaccines

INNOVAX

NOBILIS

Poulvac

Other Vaccine Products

Feed Additive Medication

VIGOSINE

Amnovit

Other Feed Additive Medication

Global Poultry Pharmaceuticals Market, by Animal Type

Chicken

Turkey

Duck

Goose

Others

