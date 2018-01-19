A portable gas detector is a safety device that detects and monitors the concentration of gases in the air. A portable gas detector uses a control system, incorporating a sensor that detects the presence of toxic and/or combustible/flammable gases in its immediate vicinity. Thus, detectors are increasingly used for a wide range of applications (gas level monitoring, portable gas detection, etc.) in multiple end-use verticals, including industry, oil & gas, mining, and building automation, to provide adequate safety for working personnel. Portable Gas Detectors are battery-operated devices that are used to detect gas leaks and transmit warnings using audio and visual signals even when the recipient is on the move.

The demand for portable gas detectors is rising for mining activities. In mining, which occurs in a confined space, portable gas detectors are increasingly preferred over their wearable counterparts, because they can be carried around for portable gas detection. In confined spaces, access is often infrequent and the danger may be greater from oxygen deficiency than from the presence of combustible gases, requiring continuous fixed monitoring.

The portable gas detection equipment market is categorized based on end-use into oil & portable gas, mining, industrial, building automation, and others. In 2014, the industrial end-use segment dominated the portable gas detection equipment market, accounting for a major share of revenue. The demand for this equipment from the oil & portable gas and mining segments is also high, as the portability of a gas detector is prominent in these applications. Oil & portable gas is also anticipated to remain the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period from 2015 to 2023. Furthermore, the market for portable gas detection is also anticipated to witness growth in the building automation, waste water treatment, and educational end-use sectors.

By product type, the portable gas detection equipment market has been segmented into wearable and non-wearable gas detection equipment. The non-wearable gas detection segment is further classified into sniffers and others. The wearable gas detection segment is anticipated to witness faster growth. This equipment can be worn on the body, not only increasing operator comfort, but also ease of work. In the non-wearable segment, sniffers account for the majority market share owing to their popularity and consequent heavy usage across industrial and non-industrial applications.

The report provides in-depth analysis of the global portable gas detection equipment market based on end-use, type, and geography. In terms of geographical regions, the report segments the global portable gas detection equipment market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. These geographical regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. They are further studied at the level of their constituent countries, and cross-segmentation for each one of these divisions has been provided.

The report contains an analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the portable gas detection equipment market, and discussions of the prevailing market trends, prospective growth opportunities, and major strategies to increase the demand for portable gas detection equipment systems. It also provides market estimates and forecasts for all these segments in terms of revenue.

Additionally, the report includes competitive profiling of the major players engaged in offering portable gas detection equipment to various end-use verticals. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and various recent developments have also been identified in the research report. The major manufacturers providing portable gas detection equipment profiled in the report include Industrial Scientific Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co., KGaA, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Mine Safety Appliances, Crowcon Detection Instruments, Ltd., Trolex Ltd., Honeywell Analytics, RAE Systems Inc., Detcon, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The global portable gas detection equipment market is segmented as below:

Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market

By End-use

Oil & Portable Gas

Mining

Industrial

Building Automation

Others

By Type

Wearable Gas Detectors

Non-wearable Gas Detectors

Sniffers

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Rest of North America

Europe

EU7

CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Asia

Australasia

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

